How To Watch The Second Democratic Presidential Primary Debate Tonight

Tonight at 8 p.m. ET, 10 of the 20 remaining Democratic candidates will face off in round two of the Democratic presidential primary debates. Up first, it's Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Beto O'Rourke, Rep. Tim Ryan, John Hickenlooper, John Delaney, Governor Steve Bullock, and Marianne Williamson. And tomorrow, the second half takes the stage. Of note, Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who participated in the first debate in June, dropped out of the race, and Gov. Bullock took the open spot.
To qualify for this round of debates, candidates must have received campaign contributions from at least 65,000 unique donors or gotten support from at least 1% of voters in at least three national or state polls. Five candidates did not meet these requirements. Ahead, here's how to tune into tonight's action.
What time is the Democratic debate tonight?
The debate will kick off at 8 p.m. ET at the Fox Theater in Detroit and will last for two hours. It will be aired on CNN. The second round will also begin at 8 p.m. tomorrow, July 31.
Can I watch the Democratic debate On TV? What channel?
Why yes you can! CNN will be airing the debate at 8 p.m., which will be followed by a debate post analysis segment also on CNN.
Can I stream the Democratic Debate online if I don’t have cable?
If you are a cord-cutting millennial without cable, you too can partake in tonight's festivities. The debate will be streaming on CNN.com's homepage without a required log-in, as well as on the CNN mobile app and CNNgo TV app. And if you just want to tune in for highlights, you can check out CNN's Instagram during the debate, where there will be live coverage and fact-checking.
As far as streaming services, CNN is available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, and AT&T Watch TV.
When is the next Democratic debate?
The third debate will take place on Thursday, September 12, and Friday, September 13, at Texas Southern University in Houston, after which there will be nine more debates.
