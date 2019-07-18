It's time to check your fridge for any hummus or hummus-like dip you've bought in recent weeks. Pita Pal Foods LP, a manufacturer in Houston, has issued a voluntary recall of dozens of products because an FDA inspection found Listeria monocytogenes in the manufacturing facility.
Inspectors have yet to find any Listeria in the actual finished products, the recall warning noted, and there have been no illnesses attributed to this occurrence. But to be on the safe side, you don't want to eat any of the dips made there between May 31 and June 25. The list of brands affected includes Pita Pal, Bucee's, Fresh Thyme, Harris Teeter, Hummus Hummus, Lantana, Lidl, Reasor's, Roundy's, Schnucks, and 7-Select. In addition to traditional hummus and its variations, there are also edamame, beet, and cauliflower hummus dips on the list. Find out the varieties and their UPC numbers here. If you're motivated, you can bring those containers back to the store for a full refund.
In case you don't know the drill, a Listeria infection can cause vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, headaches, and neck stiffness, according to Food Safety News. It can lead to death, particularly in newborns, older adults, and anyone with weakened immune system. It also can cause complications in pregnancy, including premature birth and stillbirth.
Don't count on your food smelling bad to indicate the presence of Listeria. If you have eaten one of the recalled products, it may take up to 70 days for symptoms to develop. Be safe out there, dip-eating friends!
