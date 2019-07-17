12 Things You Didn't Know About (500) Days Of Summer

"This is a story of boy meets girl." So begins the movie (500) Days of Summer. It's a deliberately misleading start. Yes, a boy – Tom Hansen (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) — and a girl — Summer (Zooey Deschanel) — indeed meet. But (500) Days of Summer is not quite a love story. It's the story of a relationship, filtered through one man's obsession.
(500) Days of Summer came out on July 17, 2009, 10 years ago today. Since then, it's inspired countless heated debates. Is Summer a manic pixie dream girl, or is her character flatted by Tom's perspective? Is Tom in the wrong? Is the movie actually just one long revenge plot?
These are the conversations you've already had — but these are the facts about the movie you didn't already know.