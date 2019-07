It seems that Brandon really just wants people to figure out who he has and how he’s different than his famous family (fair). Brandon has also been sober for three years, which, as he told Entertainment Tonight, is the way that he stayed grounded throughout all the drama in his life and on The Hills: New Beginnings. "At the end of the day, it's just all about what my priorities are . I love my work. I like being healthy. I like being happy. I like not ruining relationships in my life," he said. "I just want to be an example, maybe for young people, that drugs and alcohol used in the wrong way can really f**k your life up." True!