Netflix's David Harbour Special Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein Has A Very Interesting Cast
Netflix continues to lean in a new direction when it comes to absurdist comedy specials. They're doing it again, now with a deeper look at Dr. Frankenstein, his monster, and also his monster's monster. Confusing? That’s barely scratching the surface of Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein which tells the story of David Harbour’s father who once staged a twisted and inverted Frankenstein performance where Dr. Frankenstein was actually the monster, and David Harbour wants to know why. Once again, confusing!
And yes, we’re talking about that David Harbour of Stranger Things fame, who pulls triple duty in the short film (short as in, it’s 32 minutes long) playing a heightened version of himself, his father, and also his grandfather. But, he can’t bring the lore of his dad to life completely alone and has a supporting cast made of actors and actresses you might recognize from other projects. Many hail from the comedy world already, making a seamless transition to this zany film, while others are brand new to this kind of Netflix entertainment and are here to flex their comedy chops.
If you need a who's who of everyone Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein here’s why, and also from where, you recognize everyone.