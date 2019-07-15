This Beloved Stranger Things Character May Be Back In Season 4 If These Hints Are True

With all the mysterious things going on in Hawkins, Murray could have had any number of things to tell Joyce, but given that the number was revealed on Harbour’s Instagram, surely it has to be about Hopper, right? It’s possible that he’s being held captive and Murray has figured out where he is. Given that clue, we can’t imagine who else the unnamed American could be. At least, that seems to be what the Duffer brothers want us to believe.