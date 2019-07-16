Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello's Relationship Just Hit A New Milestone

They've been married for four years, and now, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are taking another big step in their relationship: starring in a movie together. Out July 19, the actors are co-stars in Bottom of the 9th.
You might think that with that title and these two stars this would be a baseball-themed rom-com, but the film is actually a drama about a man (Manganiello) who was expected to become the next big thing in baseball, but ended up imprisoned for nearly 20 years after accidentally killing another teenager while a teen himself. The movie follows his life after getting out of prison, including reconnecting with his ex (Vergara).
While this is their first time working together, Vergara and Manganiello have been together as a couple for a while now, and (much to the delight of the internet) have been quite vocal about their love for one another. Unlike some famous couples, these two have not let their celebrity stop them from posting about their relationship all over Instagram like your friends from college who won't stop posting every waking minute of their love to their Instastories (it's fine).
Now that they've taken a new step in their relationship (willing working together after falling in love), it's worth taking a trip through Jofía history.
