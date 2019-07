Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello's Relationship Just Hit A New Milestone

Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

May 2014: How Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Met

Vergara and Manganiello first got together in a super Hollywood way. After Vergara announced her breakup from ex-fiancé Nick Loeb , Manganiello found a way to contact her."The day that I sent the press release [announcing the breakup with a different fiancé, Nick Loeb], Joe immediately contacted Jesse Tyler Ferguson [Modern Family’s Mitchell Pritchett], like, Please, please, please tell her I want her number," Vergara told Vanity Fair in 2015 . "And I’m like, Jesse, no, he’s too handsome. Then, after two days of Jesse trying to convince me, I’m like, O.K., give him my number. I’m thinking, I’m in New Orleans shooting, and he’s in L.A. Nothing’s going to happen. But we started talking a lot, and then he showed up in New Orleans. Since then we’ve been inseparable. There’s nothing about him I’d change other than the fact that he’s four years younger than me.""He's too handsome." Yes, that's a very common issue people have to overcome in the early stages of dating.