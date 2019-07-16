Story from Celebrity Couples

Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello's Relationship Just Hit A New Milestone

Lia Beck
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.
They've been married for four years, and now, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello are taking another big step in their relationship: starring in a movie together. Out July 19, the actors are co-stars in Bottom of the 9th.
You might think that with that title and these two stars this would be a baseball-themed rom-com, but the film is actually a drama about a man (Manganiello) who was expected to become the next big thing in baseball, but ended up imprisoned for nearly 20 years after accidentally killing another teenager while a teen himself. The movie follows his life after getting out of prison, including reconnecting with his ex (Vergara).
While this is their first time working together, Vergara and Manganiello have been together as a couple for a while now, and (much to the delight of the internet) have been quite vocal about their love for one another. Unlike some famous couples, these two have not let their celebrity stop them from posting about their relationship all over Instagram like your friends from college who won't stop posting every waking minute of their love to their Instastories (it's fine).
Now that they've taken a new step in their relationship (willing working together after falling in love), it's worth taking a trip through Jofía history.
1 of 7
Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

May 2014: How Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Met



Vergara and Manganiello first got together in a super Hollywood way. After Vergara announced her breakup from ex-fiancé Nick Loeb, Manganiello found a way to contact her.

"The day that I sent the press release [announcing the breakup with a different fiancé, Nick Loeb], Joe immediately contacted Jesse Tyler Ferguson [Modern Family’s Mitchell Pritchett], like, Please, please, please tell her I want her number," Vergara told Vanity Fair in 2015. "And I’m like, Jesse, no, he’s too handsome. Then, after two days of Jesse trying to convince me, I’m like, O.K., give him my number. I’m thinking, I’m in New Orleans shooting, and he’s in L.A. Nothing’s going to happen. But we started talking a lot, and then he showed up in New Orleans. Since then we’ve been inseparable. There’s nothing about him I’d change other than the fact that he’s four years younger than me."

"He's too handsome." Yes, that's a very common issue people have to overcome in the early stages of dating.
2 of 7
Sofía Vergara/Instagram

Summer 2014: Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello's First Date



Manganiello and Vergara started dating in summer 2014, according to E!. In May of that year they had crossed paths and the White House Correspondents Dinner — and a photo was snapped of Manganiello checking Vergara out — but she was still in her on-and-off relationship with Loeb at that point.

After Vergara and Loeb broke up for good, things took off quickly with the new relationship. A source told Us Weekly at the time, "It's very, very new. They're having fun and getting to know each other." Another source added, "Sofia is Joe's dream girl! He's been smitten with her for years. He's always had a huge crush on her. Things are going well for them so far."
3 of 7
Sofía Vergara/Instagram

December 2014: Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Got Engaged



In December 2014, just six months after they started dating, Manganiello proposed on Christmas — during a Hawaiian vacation, naturally.

The Modern Family star confirmed the engagement news on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in January 2015. "I’m so happy," she told Entertainment Tonight. "We're super excited about the future." She also explained that the wedding would be big. "It's going to be a lot of people. It has to be a lot of people. We sat down and tried, 'Okay, let's see if we can do like 20 and 20,' and it was impossible."
4 of 7
Sofía Vergara/Instagram

May 2015: Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Moved In Together



Since Manganiello proposed six months after he and Vergara got together and they are both busy actors, it adds up that they didn't move in together until after getting engaged. During a May 2015 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Vergara explained that she and Manganiello were moving in together that very day. (As in, Manganiello was organizing the moving while she was doing her interview.) She also explained that he was bringing way too many books and she was already worried about where they were all going to go.
5 of 7
View this post on Instagram

Goodnight!!❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Sofía Vergara/Instagram

November 2015: Sofía Vergara & Joe Magnaniello's Wedding



Vergara and Manganiello got married on November 22, 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida, as reported by People. Vergara documented the entire wedding weekend on Instagram, from a pool party the day before to the rehearsal dinner to the ceremony to the reception. It looked like a great time!
6 of 7
Joe Manganiello/Instagram

November 2015: Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Took Their Honeymoon



The couple spent their honeymoon in Turks and Caicos. There's not too much to say about this one, but they did share a cute pic of themselves enjoying the beach.
7 of 7
Joe Manganiello/Instagram

July 2019: Sofía Vergara & Joe Manganiello Star In A Movie Together



Now, almost four years after getting married, Vergara and Manganiello are starring in a movie together. And it sounds like it couldn't have gone better. "It was so much fun for me!" Vergara told Men's Health. "I wish I could work with him more. We shared a trailer and it was so great to drive to work and back together while rehearsing lines and drinking coffee. It was very easy for me to play the character that was in love with him. It was hard for me to see him get upset or really sad in the scenes. It made me want to cry."
