While Queer Eye has been life-changing for him, it's also changed his mom's life. After his accident, she was the one who took care of him, putting her life on hold for seven years. "I always felt like I was a disappointment," he says. "I’m just pleased to know that I can provide something special for my mom to be proud of me of now. And she sees the change. She was coming over to my home like everyday to try and assist and now she’s calling me wondering when she can come by."