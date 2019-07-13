Three Words: Free French Fries. Yes, It's National French Fry Day

Today, July 13th, is National French Fry Day and on such an occasion we celebrate fries in every shape and form – golden brown, light yellow, smothered in gravy and cheese curds, dipped in a milkshake, or frozen and straight out of the bag (don’t judge). They’re all free or at a discount.
If our history of turning foods into, well, not-food has taught us anything, it’s that French fries are the cutest fast food. Keychains, patches, stickers, clothes, or $750 bags – there is literally no limit to what you can do with a side order of fries. So while you’re stretching out your last few dollars in order to be in the clear come Amazon’s Prime Day, Target’s Deal Days or eBay’s Crash Day sales, take advantage of these freebies.
Advertisement
McDonald’s, starting at 11:00 a.m., will add a free order of medium fries when you order on UberEats. What you have to do: add fries to your order and use the promo code provided in the app).
If you’re in the Pacific Northwest, Shari’s has a more creative approach: It’s “Pies on Fries” deal offers includes a slice of pie served on a basket of french fries, all for just $1. Um…that’s actually genius.
If you order on the app, Burger King will add a large order of fries for just a dollar when you place your order and pay on the BK app.
Join Carl’s Jr.’s mailing list and get a free order of fries next time you order a Western Bacon Cheeseburger.
FRY-DAY coming in hot, fresh, & never frozen! 😉 Celebrate #NationalFrenchFryDay TOMORROW with $1 Regular Fries at BurgerFi - All Day! 🍟🎉— BURGERFI (@BURGERFI) July 12, 2019
*Offer valid 7/13/19 at participating locations only. Limit (1) order of regular hand-cut fries per person for $1. In-store orders only. pic.twitter.com/raVf9kn1GO
Advertisement