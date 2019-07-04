Sophie Turner's Wedding Waves Are A Gorgeous & Easy Summer Look

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s “real” wedding was every bit as beautiful as expected, right down to her fairytale Louis Vuitton wedding gown and floor-length veil. The veil was pinned on the back of her heard, showing off her stunning wavy bridal hair. Turner has always been a fan of keeping her look on the casual side, and her effortless wedding beauty suits her vibe perfectly. If you’re wondering how to get those perfect summer hair waves, Turner’s celeb stylist, Christian Wood, has all the details. Spoiler: it’s even easier than you’d think.
Wood worked with Wella products to style Turner’s hair. He began by prepping her hair with shampoo and conditioner, to keep her hair clean and prevent breakage, since Turner dyes her hair for roles so frequently. Then he sprayed Wella EIMI Flowing Form Anti-Frizz Smoothing Balm to her mid-lengths and down to her ends, which protected her hair from hot styling tools. To get some nice lift, Wood applied Wella EIMI Perfect Setting to her roots, and brushed it gently through her hair to encourage volume.
Next, Wood brought out the hair tools. After creating a central part, he blow dried her hair in the direction where he wanted it to fall. In the photo, you can Turner’s waves falling easily over her shoulder. To create the waves, Wood twisted her hair vertically at 380 degrees (this is the secret!) and pinned it to her neck, before hitting it again with the blow dryer. For the finishing touch, he applied a glossy serum for serious shine, and brushed out her hair into shape. A blast of hairspray kept Turner’s hair creation in place for the vows.
Turner’s choice to wear her hair in waves in keeping with her ulta-chill French girl beauty routine. And like her two most notable characters, Sansa Stark and Jean Grey, Turner enjoys wearing her hair down. For the 2019 Met Gala, she wore her hair down and slicked back, with a flash of glitter. She even rocked a simple hairstyle at Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding.
