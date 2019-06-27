Why Is Pilot Pete Hanging Out With Victoria Justice?

All eyes are on the remaining men who make up this season of The Bachelorette, and despite a relatively uneventful last episode for the contestant, this has turned out to be Peter Weber's week. For the past few days, he's been the subject of whispered accusations about a possible girlfriend he had right before filming the show, but on Wednesday night we learned something truly random: his and Victoria Justice's moms are best friends?
Justice, who is starring in the upcoming film Summer Night, posted a series of photos with Weber on Instagram, as well as a heartfelt caption about their reunion — but don't get any ideas, she says.
Advertisement
"So great catching up with you today @pilot_pete !" the caption reads. "For those of you who watch the Bachelorette, I’m sure you know Peter. We’ve been friends since I was 9 back in Florida & our moms are good friends (so let’s not start any crazy rumors ha). We all haven’t seen each other in years & it was so much fun catching up & reminiscing. 🤗 I still have no idea how the show ends! Can’t wait to seeeeee."
View this post on Instagram
So great catching up with you today @pilot_pete ! For those of you who watch the Bachelorette, I’m sure you know Peter. We’ve been friends since I was 9 back in Florida & our moms are good friends (so let’s not start any crazy rumors ha). We all haven’t seen each other in years & it was so much fun catching up & reminiscing. 🤗 I still have no idea how the show ends! Can’t wait to seeeeee 😎🌹
While Weber didn't post his own pics with Justice (his Instagram is exclusively dedicated to pilot content, as his handle promises), he did comment with equal enthusiasm.
"So fun, great catching up!" he wrote. "Let the Scare Tactics begin! 😜" I don't know what that means, but it sounds fun.
With this connection, it's surprising Justice hasn't made her own cameo on the show — Jason Biggs walked so Victoria Justice could run.
Advertisement