Why Is Pilot Pete Hanging Out With Victoria Justice?

So great catching up with you today @pilot_pete ! For those of you who watch the Bachelorette, I’m sure you know Peter. We’ve been friends since I was 9 back in Florida & our moms are good friends (so let’s not start any crazy rumors ha). We all haven’t seen each other in years & it was so much fun catching up & reminiscing. 🤗 I still have no idea how the show ends! Can’t wait to seeeeee 😎🌹