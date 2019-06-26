In 2018 only 2% of top films had female cinematographers. Do you see a gender parity shift happening on nature productions? What advice would you give young women graduating who want to start their career in wildlife filmmaking?

SG:: “Don’t be put off by any of those stereotypically male traits that we keep getting told about. You have to be really really strong, you have to be aggressive. You need physical strength, but women can easily achieve that. I never thought that I couldn’t do it, so I just plowed ahead and never really saw my gender as being an obstruction. I’ve seen men in my field typically get ahead quicker because they will often say they can do things when they haven’t tried it before. Believe that you can do it and don’t sell yourself short with hesitation.”