Fans Think Taylor Swift Will Address Sexual Assault In New Song

Thanks to a cryptic Instagram from musician and producer Jack Antonoff, fans think Taylor Swift will be writing about her 2013 sexual assault in a song on her upcoming album, Lover. Antonoff, who has worked with Swift on songs like "Look What You Made Me Do," posted a series of photos from June, two of which are taken in a recording studio. One is of Swift doing a power pose, and another is a simple shot of a one dollar bill in front of recording equipment.
In August 2017, Swift was awarded a symbolic $1 in her case against radio DJ David Mueller, who she says groped her while posing for a photo during a June 2, 2013 concert at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Inclusion of a dollar bill has fans wondering if Swift was using it as inspiration while singing about the difficult experience.
"the dollar..... is that.... I’m so ready for this album," one wrote in the comments.
"Yo Jack what’s the $1 is Taylor getting you in on the Easter egg thing????" another asked.
The theory makes sense, since Swift is known for dropping clues, and has wanted to use her public assault case as a way to advocate for those without her platform.
"I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she said following her victory. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard.”
The theme of Swift's album so far has certainly been one of empowerment, with her first single "ME!" being about owning her flaws, and "You Need To Calm Down" acting as a celebration of Pride and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.
Lover is slated for release on August 23.
