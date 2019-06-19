Everything Coming To Netflix In July

Spending time outside this summer? Netflix doesn't know her. Instead, the streaming service is celebrating its own independence this July by releasing a huge number of originals for you to enjoy, even though we're also saying goodbye to a handful of our favorite shows. But now is not the time to dwell. Instead, let's start gearing up for all the hours we're going to spend binge-watching the new seasons of Stranger Things and Orange Is The New Black — the latter of which is coming to an end.
But there's one show we won't be saying goodbye to anytime soon, and that's Queer Eye. Season four is dropping this July to round out the Fab Five's stint in Kansas City before they make their way to Philadelphia. Speaking of Philadelphia, the movie Philadelphia is also being added, as well as other classics like Taxi Driver and Rain Man.
If you're looking for something a little more lighthearted, there's also Caddyshack, The Hangover, and Paul Blart: Mall Cop making their ways onto the service. More laughs are also coming your way thanks to the new season of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee and Whitney Cummings' stand-up special Can I Touch It?
This month's list of Netflix arrivals is a big one, so take a breath and read ahead for everything coming in July.