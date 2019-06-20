Yes, Child's Play is technically a remake, but it's wildly different from the 1988 film of the same name. Instead of the Chucky doll being inhabited by the spirit of a serial killer hellbent on possessing his child owner, the Chucky in the 2019 version is a "smart doll" whose settings are rigged by a disgruntled employee to their most dangerous capacities. By contrast, Toy Story 4 is a straight-up sequel with all your favorites returning — if nostalgia is more your thing, you know what to do.