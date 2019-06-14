Who Is Moe's Dad & Will Trinkets Ever Show Him?

Now that Moe's suspension resulted in her losing the Korean STEM opportunity, she will still be around in Portland, giving her father more time to try to reconnect. He is the one who initially expressed interest in meeting up with Moe and talking to her. Since it is all his idea in the first place, he may try again in season two if Moe is open to it. Hopefully the reason he stood her up isn't because he was getting into trouble again. Moe deserves to have a father who is present for her now, even if he couldn't be when she was growing up.