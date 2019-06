What Exactly Are Trish's Powers In Jessica Jones Season 3?

When Jessica Jones season 3 picks up, Trish is fully embracing her powers but... her powers are kinda vague. It’s not like she can suddenly shoot lasers out of her eyes, leap over tall buildings with a single jump, or carry a magical hammer. She’s just... really good at like, parkour. Her abilities are, honestly, best described as cat-like. In a behind-the-scenes featurette released ahead of of season 3, Trish’s powers are described as the ability to “run up walls, she can fight, she can kick, she can jump off the side of a building and land on her feet.” She also spends a whole lot of time training with her new powers, making her a much more skilled fighter than Jessica since she’s actually working on turning her body into a weapon. While Jessica will always be stronger than her, without a doubt, Trish now at least has a fighting chance.