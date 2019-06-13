If you thought Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's surprise Las Vegas wedding was wild, then just wait until you hear about the bachelor party. Since the two are reportedly still planning a more traditional wedding later this year, Joe and his brothers hit up Ibiza for a guys trip, and things got a little nuts. When visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to celebrate the release of their new album Happiness Begins, the Jonas Brothers played a game of "Know Your Bro" that involved two brothers answering questions about the other, who has headphones on and can't hear their responses. After Nick and Kevin had their turns, it was time for Joe to don the noise-cancelling headphones, and Fallon immediately fished for the deets about their wild bachelor trip.
“Where do we start?” Nick asked, adding, “We had the cops, on the first night, called on us three times."
“In Ibiza, that shouldn’t happen," Kevin said.
It just got weirder from there, with Joe apparently ripping off his friends' shirts in a nightclub as well as doing some arts and crafts.
“He took the cardboard box for 1942, the tequila, and somehow cut it to a bandana so it just said 1942 across his forehead,” Nick continued. “And he wore that on a boat all day long.”
But what, pray tell, did Joe have to say when the headphones came off? Turns out, the brothers were right on the money.
“I’m trying to see if I remember anything,” Joe said when asked about his bachelor party experience. “I’m pretty sure we got the cops called on us three times.”
Too bad the boys finished the album before being able to write about this experience, but it could be the perfect fodder for some kind of remix — "S.O.S (Someone Keeps Calling The Cops)" or "Year 3000 (The Year We'll Be Released From Jail Because Someone Kept Calling The Cops)."
