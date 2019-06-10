As any devoted fan knows, Bachelor/ette nights are a Monday tradition. Unfortunately, fans won't see week 5 of The Bachelorette, aka the next installment in Hannah's (so far harrowing) journey to love, until Tuesday this week. So no, there's no new Bachelorette episode on June 10, because there's an NBA playoff game is airing instead. Thanks, sportsball!
Instead, episode 5 of The Bachelorette will air on Tuesday, June 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. While you're waiting for (or dreading) more Luke P. drama, your Monday doesn't have to be totally Bachelor Nation free. There is so much Bachelor alum gossip and news that cropped up in the last week to satiate your cravings for reality drama until Tuesday night finally arrives.
Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe Adopted The World's Cutest Dog
Meet Ramen Noodle the couple's adorable rescue goldendoodle. He already has his own Instagram, which you obviously need to check out ASAP.
Colton Underwood Defended Luke P.'s Bachelorette Behavior
The former Bachelor, known best for refusing to let Cassie go home even after she left him and the show, thinks Luke P. is just a guy who knows what he wants. "You know what? I think Luke P is getting treated a little unfairly," Colton told Extra. "'Cause any other environment outside of The Bachelorette, that's a man who knows what he wants and he's not going to let anybody stop him from going and getting it." Sure, Jan.
Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Got Engaged
After meeting on Bachelor in Paradise season four and dating for two years, Adam popped the question. Raven posted their engagement photos on Instagram with Shania Twain "Forever and For Always" lyrics as a caption.
Corinne Olympios Is Becoming A Pop Star
The reality star told Entertainment Tonight that she's entering the world of music, focusing specifically on a rock/country/pop sound. "I'm already a pop star. Just add the music and there you go," she said of her career change.
Hannah's journey to love will be back on Tuesday with more drama, tears, and over-the-top arguments. But at least the Bachelor world didn't stop entirely for the NBA game. There's always more news to be had when it comes to Bachelor Nation.
