So you’re gearing up to go see the new X-Men movie, but you’re wondering if you need to stick around for a Dark Phoenix post-credits scene. You’re not alone! Ever since Marvel movies made mid-credits and post-credits scenes the superhero hotness, it’s worth checking if any slightly super movie in theaters has extra scenes tacked onto the end. But we come bearing good news: there’s no need to stay in your seats once the last scene of Dark Phoenix ends, because there are no post-credits scenes for Jean Grey’s (Sophie Turner) solo outing.
Once you see it, you won't be surprised that the story finishes at the actual end of the movie; the final few scenes of Dark Phoenix end on a pretty final note for most of the characters.
Warning: This is where the Dark Phoenix spoilers start.
Well, everyone gets something definitive except for Jean Grey. The titular heroine’s fate was left kind of open-ended. Did Jean die when she released the cosmic energy inside of her up in space? Or did her voiceover at the very end of the movie claiming she had “evolved” into something beyond this world mean she’s become an even stronger being? That flaming streak seen shooting across the sky above Paris hinted that Jean is still alive in some form, but without a post-credits scene at the end explaining things further, fans will just have to speculate and theorize on their own.
As for the rest of the X-Men, the end of Dark Phoenix essentially served as an epilogue showing where they ended up after Jean’s “death.” Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) resigned from his post as headmaster of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, and Hank McCoy (Nicholas Hoult) took up the position instead. His first action: rename the school Jean Grey’s School for Gifted Youngsters as a memorial for their fallen friend. And from the framed photo of Raven (Jennifer Lawrence) on his desk, it’s clear that Hank will be mourning his ex for a long time.
And the rest of the new class of X-Men, like Scott Summers (Tye Sheridan), Storm (Alexandra Shipp) and Quicksilver (Evan Peters) became teachers at the school. The First Class was no more, but there was a new generation of heroes ready to take up the mantle and keep on saving the world.
Meanwhile Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto (Michael Fassbender) left his mutant colony safehaven to find Xavier in Paris as the former leader of the X-Men was trying to find his new purpose in life after his mistakes in handling Jean’s traumatic childhood. Xavier rejected Erik’s offer to come and live in his colony but the two former friends did begin to play a game of chess, “for old times’ sake.”
It was a peaceful way to end the high stakes story, and, with the mysterious flame shooting across the sky above them, officially the final chapter in this era of X-Men films as 20th Century Fox’s franchise comes to a close. Now all we have to do is wait for Marvel to (probably, potentially) reboot the entire franchise to see more X-Men stories on the big screen!
