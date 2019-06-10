There Are Seriously So Many Scary Movies Coming Out This Summer

Last summer was full of scam, but this one is full of scares, which becomes quite obvious once you’ve seen the summer movie schedule. Seriously, once you see the lineup of scary movies in theaters this summer you’ll be wondering with so little time how can you see all these horror shows? Don’t worry, that’s where we come in to help you find the right summer scare for you, even if you’re watching them through your fingers. There’s definitely no shame in that.
The next three months are filled with more than a few sequels, a nasty (pseudo) mother, and bloodthirsty Florida gators. There’s also a creepy summer festival, a not so quiet cabin getaway, and a Joshua Tree seance that might make you want to forgo that upcoming camping trip. And there’s not one, not two, but three very scary dolls that will make you question the motive of all your toys. Seriously, American Girl dolls, we’re looking at you. Luckily, Toy Story 4 is also coming out this summer for those who need a murderous doll detox.
For those that don’t, though, mark your calendars and start making time to read up on these horror movie Wikipedia pages. It’s going to be a very frightening three months.