They say April showers bring May flowers, but in this case, what spring has brought us is an onslaught of celebrity homes to gawk at. Ever wonder what Emma Stone and Camila Cabello have in common? Well, they've both lived in homes with excellent security. But then, who in Hollywood hasn't? Meanwhile, Barbra Streisand's longtime Manhattan penthouse is on the market, Kristen Davis is selling her Brentwood mansion, and we're enviously ogling both.