The truth of all of these scenarios is that in order for modern-day dads to be confident and comfortable in their parenting roles, whether they are primary caregiving parents or not, women also need to learn to lean out of the need to direct every move. And in the meantime, everyone around them needs to provide advice only when asked. I know, it’s so hard when you just ... can’t … help but blurting out the proper way to secure the pacifier hook to the shirt or how to fold the stroller with one hand while holding groceries. But, I promise you, you can do it. You can do anything for 10 seconds, even hold your tongue as you walk on by and perhaps say to yourself “that kid is lucky to have such a great dad.”