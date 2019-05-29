Whole Foods Is Having A Two-Month-Long Summer Wine Sale & It Starts Today

Summer Fridays were basically made to be spent sitting on a porch or rooftop with good friends and a couple glasses of great wine. As a way to ensure that the portion of our monthly budgets spent on wine doesn't increase exponentially the minute we make it to Memorial Day weekend, however, Whole Foods Market is holding its Summer Sommelier Selects Wine Sale again this year. And, the summer wine savings officially start today.
From May 29 until July 30, Whole Foods will be offering a special selection of summer wines starting at $8.99. Among the 12 wines chosen by Whole Foods Market's Master Sommelier Devon Broglie for this sale are, of course, white, rosé, and sparkling varietals, because how could you make it through summer without them? Surprisingly, though, the sommelier selected a few reds that lend themselves well to summer drinking.
The list also includes a canned varietal that's easy and convenient for taking on a beach trip or picnic, which is good news since those are two things we just so happen to do a lot of in the summertime.
Here's a full list of the discounted wines available in the Summer Sommelier Selects Sale with sale prices:
Monterustico Bianco — $13.99
Holy Snail Sauvignon Blanc — $13.99
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay — Pricing varies by region
Santa Julia Torrontes del Mercado — $12.99
Cloudveil Rosé — $11.99
OTWC Pinot Noir — $16.99
Pool Boy Rouge (1L) — $11.99
Crucible Red Blend — $8.99
FitVine Cabernet Sauvignon — $14.99
Grace Hale Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc — $18.99
Vacanze Prosecco — $8.99
Presto Lambrusco (4 pack of cans) — $12.99
You've got two months to take advantage of these summer wine savings at Whole Foods. That means nine wine-fueled summer Fridays at a discount.
