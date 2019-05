One of Mike's most recent captions includes the line, “LOVE YOURSELF FIRST, PLEASE ALL OF YOU READING!” Another one reads , “When it's all said and done, did you maximize on your beautiful opportunity at living or have you simple been existing getting by. Tú eres sexy.” Back in September, he even posted a video of himself walking through an airport sharing a message about believing in your own dreams. “People be talking about ‘don’t listen to those people who don’t believe in your dreams,’” he said. What I say is, all my people believe in all my dreams, right? But do I believe in my dreams? “