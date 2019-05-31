If you're a fan of sci-fi, comic book adaptations, British detective dramas, British period pieces, Harry Potter, psychological thrillers, spy movies, family comedies, family tearjerkers, social satire, or, um, Duck Tales, you have most likely seen (or heard) David Tennant acting in something in the past 20 years. The guy is prolific.
With Amazon's Good Omens premiering this week, the Scottish actor adds another subgenre to his resume — let's call it Biblical fantasy. Tennant plays Crowley (or Crawley, depending on where you're at in the series), a demon who just happens to be best friends with an angel, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen). If you've seen the series, you know how complicated things get from there, but you also know that there's something alluring about the way Tennant swaggers around Earth, demonizing like a slicker, more polished version of a '60s rock star. And since Crowley has eerie, snake-like eyes, Tennant does most of his scenes in sunglasses, which only adds to the appeal, really.
If seeing him save the world with a sexy saunter, even while wearing those creepy snake-eye contacts and unnaturally orange-red hair, has whet your appetite for more Tennant, here are some shows and movies you should stream next.