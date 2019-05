This What The Ma Cast Looks Like When They Aren't Being Terrorized

If that description didn't do it, the Ma trailer and Spencer’s portrayal will chill you to your core. The role shows off Spencer’s incredible acting skills and range considering she usually plays loving, kind characters like those in Hidden Figures and the gone-too-soon Fox series, Red Band Society. It's also a huge step forward in the horror genre. In an interview with Variety, Spencer spoke about her decision to make Ma : “Lupita Nyong’o had a film debut at Sundance [the upcoming thriller Little Monsters], but before that and before Ma, these types of roles haven’t really been available to women of color. And I think it’s about time that changes.” She continued, “Any young actress, should she want to star in a romantic comedy that should be available to her, if she wants to star in a horror film, that should be available to her. So, it’s exciting to play something outside of the three archetypes that people like to see me in.”