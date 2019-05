To go back to that lie detector test, it does seem odd that Lisa would take a test to prove her innocence in the puppygate situation with someone who was supposedly directly involved in it. The other women probably wouldn’t buy Lisa’s test results as proof no matter what, but her taking the test with John certainly doesn’t help. The lie detector test already seemed forced since Lisa was no longer filming with the other women at this point, but it did make for a surprising moment and got John Sessa back on screen. If there really is a Vanderpump Dogs spinoff in the works, then that would one reason to get him on the show again. (It might also be a reason for him to make himself known by stirring up drama with Ariana… just to throw a theory out there.)