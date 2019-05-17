So I’ll use whatever voice and platform I have as a leader in the corporate ecosystem to demand that the world listen — and speak up, and act. I’ve read missives from CEOs around the country about the need to address climate change (with some leaders even going so far as to refuse to expense employee meals that include meat), family separations at the border, and voting rights — each critically important, of course. But I’ve never read one about abortion. This remains the third rail of American politics, and one corporate America refuses to address. Is it because there are so few women CEOs at the helm of major corporations? And if that’s the case, why can’t men speak up, too? Why aren’t the most powerful men in America — with their great privilege — crying out against these attacks on the rights of their wives, their sisters, and their daughters — their fellow humans? This is a human rights issue, after all, and these are attacks that will have dire consequences for generations to come. It is worth the risk to speak out against injustice. And so I ask of my fellow CEOs, and the many men who believe deeply in justice and rights and self-determination: Get louder. We can’t hear you. We need you. Now.