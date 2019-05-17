What It's Like To Run For Office As A Republican Woman Of Color

It is important for Republican women to run for a multitude of reasons. First, with only 13 Republican women now in the House, the career path of aspiring female Republicans is losing visibility and could become even more obscure for the next generation. A trailblazer today can pave tomorrow’s well-worn road. Second, such asymmetric support and recruiting for female Republicans versus female Democrats should naturally result in asymmetric success. And a disproportionate number of successful female Democrats may result in typecasting female politicians as Democrats. This was, in fact, suggested to me before I launched my campaign — as a woman of color I should definitely run as a Democrat, someone advised. This typecasting may close the career door to more conservative-leaning women looking to get politically active. It may have already put women in general inside a political box. Finally, the Republican Party needs to change at the policy level to accommodate women. With enough women in positions of influence in the GOP, policies that may have overlooked female concerns in the past could undergo a needed reshape.