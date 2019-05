What It's Like To Run For Office As A Republican Woman Of Color

Then a fairly new group of Republican women found me, Republican Women for Progress. They connected me with other women’s groups like VoteRunLead , got me press coverage at the national level, and helped turn my campaign into a viable starter campaign for a novice female politician. Knowing that there was a group of women who shared my values and appreciated candidates with my center-right profile gave my campaign some much-needed moral support and filled me with energy. Being connected with a deep network of women in the same position made me realize that I was part of a movement. When you are in the middle of something, it is hard to see what is happening more broadly. It took a few months after the election for me to really internalize what happened. I ran for Congress in the Year of the Woman. And, although I lost, women won. That’s a story I will tell my great-grandchildren if I ever get to meet them.