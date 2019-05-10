Ayesha Curry On Her Ideal Mother's Day & Why There's No Such Thing As Work-Life Balance

Don't be afraid to use the tools that are available to them on the internet when it comes to tech. Something like a GoDaddy, which lets you build out your website and have the power and the tools you need, and is affordable and easy, is a great route if you're starting a business. I'm not afraid to say that when it comes to technology, I'm a little challenged. I'm right at that age demographic where it wasn't something that was necessarily taught in school, and so I've kind of been learning on the fly. And it was perfect, because GoDaddy literally had all of the tools necessary for me to create my website — everything from the template to how I wanted the look and feel to be when people visit the site. So from a business standpoint that's helped me tremendously.