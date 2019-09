It is established in episode 1 of The Society, “What Happened,” that an off-putting smell has returned to West Ham. The night after the high school students arrive to their empty town Sam (Sean Berdy from Switched At Birth) is the first to notice that the stench has disappeared. It seems like the teens forget about the smell for a while, which is understandable considering they have other problems to worry about, like not starving. It isn’t mentioned for a few episodes. Then, Sam revisits the issue when he finds a document claiming that his dad and uncle, Allie (Kathryn Newton) and Cassandra’s (Rachel Keller) father, refused to pay $1.5 million to get rid of the odor. Sam shares the information with his devious brother Campbell (Toby Wallace), who seems to be channeling J.D. from Heathers. Campbell convinces (more like intimidates) Sam to destroy the proposed contract to prevent their classmates from thinking Sam and Campbell are the reason they are stranded.