Miss USA Cheslie Kryst: My Natural Hair Represents The Real Me

Today, Kryst proudly wears her curls, whether she's strutting in a gown on stage or presenting a case in front of a judge. But there is one thing she wishes people would understand about her natural hair. "Sometimes I’ll go to a networking event or even out in public, and people will just randomly touch my hair , which is a little strange and makes me feel uncomfortable,” says the titleholder, remembering one moment when a woman ran her fingers through her hair. In the past, Kryst might back away to show her discomfort, but now she's speaking up. "It’s OK to remind people that this is still my hair, and I don’t want you to pet it — just admire it.”