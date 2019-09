When it comes to in-person combat, some of our competitors prove to be more strategic than others. Consider Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) . Last week, Axe Cap’s ministrations forced Taylor into betraying their father (Kevin Pollack) in order to keep their company afloat. This episode, Taylor’s fighting back with uncharacteristic ferocity. Taylor’s different, and it shows. Mafee (Dan Soder) remarks that he’s never seen Taylor be so “cold and openly vindictive” (aka, acting like their former boss). Taylor feels they’ve been pushed to this position; now, they must wield the “broadsword.” Lowkey, the characters in Billions think they’re in Game of Thrones