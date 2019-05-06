At least she has Bonnie (Sarah Stiles), who listens and rescues Wendy from a depleting social interaction with Taylor. Bonnie is something Wendy never had, but maybe needed desperately all along: A friend. Someone who asks, “How are you getting out of bed?” out of genuine concern for Wendy, not because Wendy’s lethargy means she can’t do more for Bonnie. This sprinkling of personal support is enough for Wendy to reconsider her decision to sell the Brooklyn brownstone.