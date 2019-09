Everyone Missed This Crucial Jon Snow-Viserion Moment

No one is disputing that Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) saved the day at the Battle Of Winterfell (although some people are saying she didn't deserve to ). The youngest Stark daughter had a triumphant victory as she leapt in the air the killed the Night King at the last moment, as purported hero Jon Snow...hid behind a rock. To be fair, it was because he was facing off an undead dragon, but that didn't stop people from rolling their eyes that the King of the North was nowhere to be found when he was most needed. However, a new theory on Reddit gives him the benefit of the doubt.