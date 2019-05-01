Taylor Swift's BBMAs Dress Is Giving Us Major Ice Skater Vibes

Taylor Swift has officially arrived at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The superstar is opening the show alongside Brendon Urie, and we’re pretty sure the first live performance of her new song “Me!” is going to be one for the books. She stepped out on the red carpet in a long-sleeve lavender dress with lots and lots of ruffles. It definitely looks like it could double as an outfit to wear at the ice rink. Fittingly, the lavender shade is right in line with the ethereal, candy-colored aesthetic she’s been all about lately.
Our first introduction to Taylor's pastel obsession was a teaser she posted on her Instagram account of three people holding bags in soft tones like creamsicle, cotton candy, and lemon. Soon after, she gave us the first look at her pastel-colored merch line, stepping out in a pink, long-sleeve crop top with her name printed on the sleeve. A few days later, Taylor finally debuted her "Me!" song and music video, complete with a pastel-colored wardrobe that brought her many Instagram clues to life. Given Taylor's commitment to a theme (see: her fixation with snakes during the T6 era), it's not at all surprising that she is sticking to the pastel-hued aesthetic for her turn on the BBMAs red carpet.
Without a doubt, the songstress has had a busy few weeks. Between launching a mysterious countdown clock to releasing new music to designing an updated merch collection, Swift is showing no signs of slowing down. We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on her performance looks as well, which are sure to align with the brand new Taylor Swift Era that is upon us. Pastel bodysuits, anyone?
Advertisement