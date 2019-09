Taylor Swift's BBMAs Dress Is Giving Us Major Ice Skater Vibes

Our first introduction to Taylor's pastel obsession was a teaser she posted on her Instagram account of three people holding bags in soft tones like creamsicle, cotton candy, and lemon. Soon after, she gave us the first look at her pastel-colored merch line, stepping out in a pink, long-sleeve crop top with her name printed on the sleeve. A few days later, Taylor finally debuted her "Me!" song and music video , complete with a pastel-colored wardrobe that brought her many Instagram clues to life. Given Taylor's commitment to a theme (see: her fixation with snakes during the T6 era), it's not at all surprising that she is sticking to the pastel-hued aesthetic for her turn on the BBMAs red carpet.