Ever since news broke that Zac Efron would be playing Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, true crime obsessives and Efron fans alike have been anticipating the biopic’s release. After premiering at Sundance surrounded by controversy over its romanticized depiction of Bundy earlier this year, the movie is now on Netflix. With a cast of new and familiar faces, Netflix's Bundy biopic tells the story of his killings through the eyes of his girlfriend at the time he was arrested, Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins).
One of the most infamous serial killers in history, Bundy is known to have killed at least 28 women, although it’s possible that he has had more victims that we are unaware of. He was tried for his crimes and executed via electric chair in January 1989, more than 20 years after his first known attack. Bundy dated and lived with Kloepfer and her daughter for years in the ‘70s as he continued to commit his crimes, and they carried on their correspondence after his arrest and during his ongoing trial.
Although Bundy’s story is a horrifying one, it’s also true. This means that the cast of Extremely Wicked matches up to real people. Here's who you see in the the movie and the real people they’re portraying from Bundy’s case.