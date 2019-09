The Five Best Netflix Accounts To Follow On Instagram

In 2019, you have to do a little more than just binge-watch if you want to call yourself a true Netflix fan. The company has gone from a DVD delivery service to a studio for originals to a meme generator . And, to reference a great meme, I promise this isn't a " how do you do, fellow kids? " situation. Netflix's internet presence is genuinely relatable, and is, dare I say, a necessary companion for those truly trying to get the full experience out of watching its original programming.