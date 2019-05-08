The Five Best Netflix Accounts To Follow On Instagram

In 2019, you have to do a little more than just binge-watch if you want to call yourself a true Netflix fan. The company has gone from a DVD delivery service to a studio for originals to a meme generator. And, to reference a great meme, I promise this isn't a "how do you do, fellow kids?" situation. Netflix's internet presence is genuinely relatable, and is, dare I say, a necessary companion for those truly trying to get the full experience out of watching its original programming.
There are many different ways to be a Netflix fan, as anyone who has been owned by the platforms devastatingly accurate genre recommendations knows. As someone whose entire personal taste can apparently be whittled down to "feel-good British reality TV," I get sometimes feeling like you're alone in this big, bad Netflix world — but their Instagram accounts prove that you're not.
Netflix doesn't just have Instagram accounts for different countries, but also for the different types of content it has to offer. If you want fun facts, highlights, memes, and conversation all tailored to your specific Netflix interests, then you just need to find the account that speaks to you. Ahead, we'll help you figure that out.