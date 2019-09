Although the abuse that Gypsy suffered at the hands of Dee Dee was at the center of the story, another big relationship in The Act was Gypsy’s friendship with Lacey (AnnaSophia Robb), her neighbor who she viewed as a big sister. But are Gypsy and the real Lacey still friends today? In The Act, Lacey seemed to play a huge role in Gypsy’s life, especially as she grew up. Gypsy looked up to Lacey as a role model, and in the finale, she even called Lacey from jail, asking her to come visit so she could explain her mother’s murder and the medical abuse in her own words. In the show, Lacey never showed up to visit Gypsy, but in reality, the story with the actual Lacey goes a bit differently.