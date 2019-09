When Dorit first joined the show, it was because of her connection to Lisa. In a clip posted on Bravotv.com, both women explain how they met each other. “ I met Dorit at a wedding of a very good friend of ours’ daughter,” Lisa says. Dorit then does an impression of Lisa telling her, “Dahhhling, what are you doing? We’re on an island. You don’t have your hair done.” Things took off from there, and they both really sing each other’s praises in the video. It’s kind of a bummer to see now, knowing how things turned out.