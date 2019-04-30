The Newest Queer Eye Hero Is A Blonde Named Lacey & You'll Love Her

Queer Eye has a new hero, and she's a very good girl. While season 3 of hit Netflix series dropped last month, the Fab 5 is the gift that keeps on giving. This reboot of the classic Queer Eye For The Straight Guy has reinvented the genre, making over not just men, but also women, sisters, and people of all sexualities. Now, in a special minisode, they're making over another first: A dog.
But not just any dog! This dog's name is Lacey, and she needs a forever home in honor of "Adopt a Shelter Pet Day" on April 30. She's a mix of a bunch of breeds, including Corgi and maybe Basset Hound, from the North Shore Animal League America. While she is already a perfect pupper, the gang is making her "perfect to the max," ensuring that whoever is lucky enough to welcome her into their home is the happiest they can be.
In true Queer Eye fashion, this means giving Lacey lessons on cooking, fashion, lifestyle, beauty, and home. Antoni Porowski concocted some homemade peanut butter dog treats, while Tan France picked out the perfect collar. Jonathan Van Ness showed our pup how to apply cream to her little paws, and Bobby Berk helped pick out her ideal dog bed. Karamo, of course, gave her the pep talk she needed ahead of this big life change, in which hopefully all this pruning and primping leads to her long-awaited adoption.
Of course, a family found themselves unable to resist Lacey. In fact, she was adopted by animal shelter employee Valerie DeGregorie and her husband Demetrio. The minisode ends with a few snaps of the happy family, as well as a video clip of Valerie and Lacey being the ultimate dynamic duo.
