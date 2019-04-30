Story from Fashion

Zara's Military-Inspired SRPLS Collection Is Back For Round Two

Eliza Huber
Photo: Zara
Update: Zara SRPLS's long-awaited second chapter is now available online and in select stores.
Utility dressing isn't going anywhere — Zara won't let that happen. The fast fashion brand's second chapter of SRPLS is almost here, and with it, the first of three military-inspired utility collections that'll drop over the next two weeks. By this time tomorrow, you'll be able to shop all the boiler suits, structured jackets and camo two-piece sets that a girl could need (and even more top notch options over in the men's department).
Inspired by "the uniform of rebels and rockers for more than half a century," the women's collection adds a soft touch to utility dressing in preparation for spring. And the multitude of colors and patterns makes this collection perfect for the season ahead. "The high waisted cargo pant can be styled with summer trenches and military-inspired knits, and the classic henley tee is updated into the perfect every day dress," the press release suggests. If there's one thing we know for sure, it's that the styling possibilities are endless with Zara's SRPLS collection.
Photo: Zara
Photo: Zara.
Shop This
INFO
Zara
M65 Jkt 2
$129.00
INFO
Zara
Crg Pnt 2
$119.00
INFO
Zara
Flght St 2
$149.00
INFO
Zara
Bckl Sndl 2
$229.00
Photo: Zara
Photo: Zara
Shop This
INFO
Zara
Dsrt Shrt 2
$89.90
INFO
Zara
Cmbt Pnt 2
$119.00
INFO
Zara
Cm Sndl 2
$129.00
INFO
Zara
Wndb 2
$129.00
INFO
Zara
Crg Skrt 2
$89.90
INFO
Zara
Bkr Bt 2
$229.00
In contrast to the first SRPLS collection, which launched just last November, this round steers away from hype bae-style silhouettes in favor of less-structured, more relaxed styles. Instead of a sharp black and khaki color palette, the sky blues and faded greens in collection 2 will allow for a greater audience that fits in more with Zara's general clientele. So whether you're more of an edgy dresser or prefer something a bit softer, everyone can dip their toes in the SRPLS pool this time around.
Photo: Zara
Photo: Zara
Shop This
INFO
Zara
Swtr 2
$69.90
INFO
Zara
Crg 2
$119.00
INFO
Zara
Sndl 2
$99.90
INFO
Zara
Flght St 2
$149.00
INFO
Zara
Bckl Sndl 2
$229.00
Zara SRPLS's first drop is now available on Zara.com and in select stores worldwide, including New York's SoHo location
