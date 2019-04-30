Zara's Military-Inspired SRPLS Collection Is Back For Round Two

Utility dressing isn't going anywhere — Zara won't let that happen. The fast fashion brand's second chapter of SRPLS is almost here, and with it, the first of three military-inspired utility collections that'll drop over the next two weeks. By this time tomorrow, you'll be able to shop all the boiler suits, structured jackets and camo two-piece sets that a girl could need (and even more top notch options over in the men's department).
Inspired by "the uniform of rebels and rockers for more than half a century," the women's collection adds a soft touch to utility dressing in preparation for spring. And the multitude of colors and patterns makes this collection perfect for the season ahead. "The high waisted cargo pant can be styled with summer trenches and military-inspired knits, and the classic henley tee is updated into the perfect every day dress," the press release suggests. If there's one thing we know for sure, it's that the styling possibilities are endless with Zara's SRPLS collection.
In contrast to the first SRPLS collection, which launched just last November, this round steers away from hype bae-style silhouettes in favor of less-structured, more relaxed styles. Instead of a sharp black and khaki color palette, the sky blues and faded greens in collection 2 will allow for a greater audience that fits in more with Zara's general clientele. So whether you're more of an edgy dresser or prefer something a bit softer, everyone can dip their toes in the SRPLS pool this time around.
Zara SRPLS's first drop is now available on Zara.com and in select stores worldwide, including New York's SoHo location
