“I’ve been grabbed by so many… like the amount of like older, older women who are very...” he explained to the outlet, making a grabbing gesture. “What can you do? You know? Obviously tell them not to do it. It hasn't happened for a while. In this day and age you’d think that people would be able to separate reality from fiction. I don't want to say it comes with the territory, but, you know, people are crazy about it. It's certainly not cool.”