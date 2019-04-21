Growing up in Los Angeles, Blackburn, who describes himself as a “late-bloomer,” felt pressured to ignore the fluidity of his sexuality. “I got bullied a lot by other boys, and I just felt like my soul was slowly being taken from me,” said Blackburn. “I stopped doing so many of the things that I loved doing because it felt safer. That right there is the outcome of oppression. When you literally have to mute who you are in order to feel safe. That’s soul-crushing.”