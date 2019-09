Blackburn explained that he always had an “underlying curiosity” about dating men, but felt as though he didn’t have space to discover things for himself. He felt like he couldn’t address his sexuality with the public, in addition to pressure from the LGBTQ+ community to identify on a binary scale – either gay or straight, but not bisexual. “I heard so many things from within the queer community about bisexuality being a cop-out or bullshit or the easy way out or something, and that always stuck with me because I felt the pressure from all sides to have [my sexuality] figured out,” he said. It wasn’t until toward the end of filming Pretty Little Liars , he said, that he let himself stop wondering and explore his sexuality without putting other people’s opinions above his own.