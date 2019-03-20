Ali finished college and got her first post-college teaching job at a high school in the original PLL series, but here she is two years later in her mid-20s with a new job at a prestigious university. The time jump from PLL to The Perfectionists has allowed Alison time to really become an adult, which was something Pieterse was eager to tackle as an actor. "I really loved seeing Alison’s character grow," Pieterse told Entertainment Tonight in the aforementioned interview. "I feel like we played teenagers so much that it was really so nice to kind of be this adult figure … and there's so much room for her to grow and for the fans to explore."