Meet The Six Ridiculous Characters In Chris Lilley's Netflix Show Lunatics

With Lilley's new Netflix show, Lunatics, out April 19, Lilley's approach to comedy is set to go viral — for better or for worse. Because as popular as his shows were among some, they also generated significant controversy: Lilley has been called out for cultural appropriation for playing characters like Jonah , who was Tongan, in addition playing a Japanese mom and a Black rapper in Angry Boys. Others criticized him for trivializing the problems of teenage girls — problems that he's never had.