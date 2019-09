But do you hear the people sing ? No. This version of Victor Hugo's novel is not – I repeat, not — a musical. Ensemble numbers forming barricades to song or not, the latest Les Mis adaptation still has all the ingredients of an epic: A cast that's more crowded than a soap opera's. A rivalry to rival those found in Billions . Multiple love stories. A dash of French history . An abundance of tear-jerking plot-lines. And revolution!