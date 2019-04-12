The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones has competition in the category of Epic Stories. The first part of the six-episode BBC 1 Les Miserables adaptation comes to PBS on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET — the same time as GoT.
But do you hear the people sing? No. This version of Victor Hugo's novel is not – I repeat, not — a musical. Ensemble numbers forming barricades to song or not, the latest Les Mis adaptation still has all the ingredients of an epic: A cast that's more crowded than a soap opera's. A rivalry to rival those found in Billions. Multiple love stories. A dash of French history. An abundance of tear-jerking plot-lines. And revolution!
The last time Les Mis hit the big screen, Hugh Jackman played 24601 — aka Jean Valjean, the central character in the musical. The role has also been assumed by Gerard Depardieu and Liam Neeson, among many others.
Though you won't hear the people singing the song of angry men in the BBC version of Les Misérables, you will nonetheless be swept away.