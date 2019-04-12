If you missed Ross’s role Little, though, don't be too mad at yourself. Technically, she doesn’t appear in the film, but her role as Homegirl is certainly good for a few laughs. HomeGirl is the brainchild of adult Jordan (Hall), who owns a tech company and uses the HomeGirl prototype in her own home. The product is essentially the funny, and surprisingly opinionated, virtual assistant you never knew you needed. Who better to voice this fun invention than Ross? It might be hard to place Ross’s voice at first. But by the second time Hall loudly screams “HomeGirl!” true fans surely know it’s Ross’s distinctable hilarious voice responding from the giant, Barbie-like head.