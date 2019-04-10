What were you up to when you were 10? Most elementary kids that age were probably anxiously awaiting middle school or begging their parents to buy them the latest must-have toy or game. Marsai Martin clearly wasn’t like most 10 year olds. At that age, Martin, who already had a starring role on the hit ABC show Black-ish, came up with the idea for Universal’s latest movie titled Little. Martin shared with Refinery29 last July that the idea came to her when she watched Tom Hank’s 1988 classic Big and her creative wheels started to spin, wondering what a movie would look like in reverse if an adult became a child again. That idea landed her a producer credit (at only 14!) and a role, leading the cast of Little. Oh and if that’s not already impressive for someone who only recently became a teenager, Variety also reported that Martin and her production company Genius Productions signed a first-look deal with Universal Pictures.
Little, a more kid-friendly comedy from Girls Trip producer Will Packer, tells the story of a woman who is magically transformed into a younger version of herself. The movie might be compared to other, popular age-related films like 13 Going on 30 or The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, but Martin’s film has already set itself apart by featuring a diverse cast and telling the story from the perspective of a Black woman.
Check out the people who helped bring this classic trope to life in a reimagined, inclusive way.
Little celebrates Black women, from the actors onscreen to the team behind the camera to the costume design. Support the film, which comes out April 12, with the hashtag #Ladies4Little.