Immediately after persuading the governor to sign off on a grant of executive power, Chuck stages a coup right out of the Roman Empire. This will make the governor look good, too: "Look at all the corruption I just vanquished!" As if on cue, policemen and F.B.I. burst into the grand doors and arrest every corrupt official. It’s a bloodbath. And it’s also an assertion of power. Who needs allies when you could just vanquish your enemies?